Local school districts are canceling in-person teaching and after-school activities, reimplementing mask mandates, and/or monitoring COVID cases at their sites to make best-informed decisions.
Due to a spike in COVID cases, Grand View will be moving class from in-person to virtual teaching on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 14-15. Alongside the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, which will take place on Monday, Jan. 17, Grand View Superintendent Ed Kennedy hopes the break will offer an adequate buffer for kids and staff to recover and isolate.
Grand View is now offering on-site COVID testing, as well as drive-through service for students.
“We applied for a grant from the Oklahoma State Department of Education and the Health Department for site-based testing,” said Kennedy. “We can provide rapid tests to students. They also provide manpower in the grant to administer the tests, as well as the kits, themselves.”
He said locals are waiting for up to 2-1/2 hours in lines at testing clinics throughout the county.
“Instead, parents can pull their Grand View student to the front gate, have a test done, and receive a call from the district with results in 30 minutes from the time they took it,” he said.
Kennedy said students had already prepared for asynchronous learning.
“Our students and parents will be ready for it because they’ve done it. It will be different than how we did it last year,” said Kennedy.
Last year, the district experienced bandwidth problems in some areas, as well as an inadequate number of access points. In addition to bolstering home technology, those who won’t have access to the internet at home will be able to take home paper packets.
Keys Public Schools has not yet canceled in-person learning yet, but Superintendent Vol Woods said he is close to reaching that point.
“Once our staff numbers get so low, we’ll have to go virtual. Staying open is contingent on staff and students, and our staff is tight. It’s real tight right now,” said Woods.
He said both teachers and students have tested positive in recent days. They are taking it day by day to determine whether they will stay open in-person.
To help mitigate the spread of the virus, KPS has reimplemented a full mask mandate while still offering health exemptions. However, it may be too late to prevent the district from temporarily moving online.
“We do have enough technology, and our teachers are aware any day we’ll have to flip to distance learning. We’re ready to go with that,” said Woods.
KPS has also canceled its 21st Century after-school program for Jan. 12-14. The varsity basketball games scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11, were also canceled between Keys and Sallisaw.
Tahlequah Public Schools Superintendent Leon Ashlock posted on the TPS website an update that informed parents the district is closely monitoring numbers.
“We currently have a large number of staff out due to illness, so the decision to keep our schools open or go to distance-learning may have to be made soon,” he said.
Elementary school kids are taking home their Chromebooks and iPads every night in case a decision to close shop has to be made after hours.
“We have started preparing students in the event that we have to go to distance learning. No decisions have been made at this moment, but a period of distance learning is a possibility if available staffing numbers continue to decline,” said Ashlock.
Hulbert Public Schools has seen a spike in COVID cases as well. As of Tuesday, Jan. 11, 77 students and three teachers are out. Hulbert administrators will meet this afternoon to decide further action.
Briggs Public Schools is seeing an increase of cases, and is maintaining in-person instruction as long as possible.
“Masks are not currently required, but they are strongly recommended to aid us in continuing in-person instruction,” said Stephen R. Haynes, BPS superintendent.
He said the district has canceled some of its activities due to positive cases and exposures, including third- through eighth-grade basketball games this week. The games against Grand View were canceled, which were supposed to take place on Monday, Jan. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.