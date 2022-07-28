River advocates frustrated by right-of-way parking

Complaints about customers of float operators parking along the rights-of-way on State Highway 10 are causing headaches for Illinois River advocates, as well as drivers.
Ed Brocksmith, founding member of Save the Illinois River Inc., said authorities have no way of stopping rivergoers from parking on those rights-of-way. He said several agencies have offered reasons as to why they can’t stop the practice.
A right-of-way is the line that bounds both sides of a road, representing an area of land reserved by a governing entity for maintenance of the highway. Most section line rights-of-way in eastern Oklahoma measure 33 feet, except for portions of counties wherein the width is 49.5 feet.
Grand River Dam Authority Corporate Spokesperson Justin Alberty said someone did reach out in regard to the issue.
“I can tell you that GRDA has researched this issue to ensure all parties enjoying the Illinois River along Highway 10 were following and obeying any applicable laws, or rules,” Alberty said.
GRDA officials have also met with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to discuss the issue.
“Upon researching the issue, and discussing with other officials, it was deemed – as it had been in the past – that the vehicles were not violating any statutes or rules that would prohibit them from parking in, or on, the right-of-way,” Alberty said.
According to state law, to constitute an offense, a vehicle must be blocking a lane of traffic; causing a traffic hazard to other vehicles; stay abandoned for more than 48 hours; or be parked in a way that it obstructs the view of other motorists.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said GRDA is the agency that monitors the river and campgrounds, while OHP monitors S.H. 10. He said the issue hasn’t been brought to his attention.
