River conditions will be good for floating, fishing and swimming this weekend, but those going to the Illinois River area are warned to be prepared when heading outdoors as a slight chance for rain exists, said Ed Fite, Grand River Dam Authority vice president for river operations and water quality.
Additionally, dust will present a nuisance for outdoor activities as massive Saharan Desert dust plume nears the U.S.
The wind direction is forecast to be from south-southwest at 10-15 mph.
Illinois river water levels are approximately two inches above what is considered normal with flows approximately 200 cubic feet per second greater than median records.
Floaters and swimmers should always wear a life jacket while out on the water. It’s recommended that adults and children lacking paddling skills be paired with experienced paddlers/floaters utilizing rafts.
Always consult with a commercial flotation device operator before launching on a float trip for the most up-to-date river and weather conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.