While Illinois River conditions will be good for floating, fishing and swimming this weekend, some advisories were offered by Ed Fite, Grand River Dam Authority vice president for rivers operations and water quality.
Friday morning’s USGS stream gauges are reporting that runoff from yesterday’s thunderstorms have increased water levels and flows. Water levels are approximately 6 inches higher with flows approximately 2.5 times greater than normal.
The wind direction is forecast to be from the south at 5-10 mph.
“For this weekend, be prepared when headed outdoors as triple-digit heat advisory is in effect and there’s a chance for thunderstorms,” said Fite.
Floaters and swimmers should always wear life jackets while out on the water.
It's recommended that adults and children lacking paddling skills be paired with experienced paddlers or floaters utilizing rafts.
“Always consult with your commercial flotation device operator before launching on a float trip for the most up-to-date river and weather conditions,” said Fite.
