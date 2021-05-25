River guests can float commercially, or on their own

Last year, the Illinois River saw record numbers of tubers and kayakers, and this year, the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and float outfitters are optimistic that the trend will continue.
With many still leery long-distance travel, the Illinois River is being targeted as the perfect location for escaping the summer heat. And while many plan to hit up one of the river outfitters for recreation, others are interested in less costly floating options.
There are several public access areas on the river: Riverside Park, Echota Public Access, No Head Hollow Public Access, Edmondson Public Access, Peavine Hollow Public Access, Stunkard Public Access, Round Hollow Public Access, Wolf Springs Access, and Murrell Home Road Public Access.
It's not free, but it's cheap. Floaters must first visit the Grand River Dam Scenic River Office, 2-1/2 miles north on State Highway 10, between the turnoffs for Sparrow Hawk Camp and Elephant Rock Nature Park, on the left side of the road. There they will pay $1 a day per floater, or $10 for the entire season. Then they can float at their leisure, using inner tubes, kayaks, or whatever else they have.
Others find it more convenient to visit an outfitter.
“The outfitters are anticipating as many or more floaters than we did last year, as long as weather permits,” said Gena McPhail, director of tourism with the TACC.
Popular float operators include Falcon Floats, All American Floats, Elephant Rock Outfitters, Diamondhead Resort, Illinois River Outfitters, War Eagle Resort, Peyton’s Place Resort, Eagle Bluff, Arrowhead Resort, and Buck Ford Floats.
Arrowhead offers floats to the public, and recreationalists are not required to stay at the hotel.
“We do rafts and kayaks,” said Austin Spears, one of the owners. “It is $27 per person for the short trip, and $32 for a long trip.”
The shorter trip takes two to four hours, depending on the water level and the number of breaks rafters wish to take. The longer trip takes three to six hours. Both trips take floaters to private access points.
Children must be 2 years old to raft with a responsible adult, and kayakers must be 12. Spears recommends that visitors go to their website to familiarize themselves with services and rules.
“The rules have changed when it comes to adult beverages, so be careful and float responsible. There is no hard liquor, no glass or Styrofoam floating down the river,” said Spears.
Falcon Floats owner Tom Eastham is excited about the start of the season.
“We had an excellent year, and this one will be even better once the rain stops,” said Eastham.
They offer canoe, kayak, and on- and two-man tube rentals. They also offer shuttle service to the public Monday through Wednesday, and Friday, for $25 per person. They will shuttle floaters who provide their own floats for $25 per person.
Those who want to float themselves should make sure to bring a friend to drive them to a drop-off point upstream, and then pick them back up downstream.
Check it out
A full map of the Public River access points can be found on the Tour Tahlequah website at: https://www.tourtahlequah.com/paddling.html.
