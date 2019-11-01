River, lakes still offer winter recreation activities

Despite the cold weather arriving in Cherokee County early this year, locals and visitors still have a variety of places they can go to enjoy outdoor recreation.
The area boasts two nearby lakes with state parks situated on the banks. The parks have ample room for camping, and those who visit the Sequoyah State Park on Fort Gibson Lake don't have to deal with the summer heat or look out for pesky critters.
"Here at the park, the fall and winter are my favorite times of the year, because there aren't any ticks and chiggers out; you don't have to worry about snakes, and you can layer up for hiking," said Angelina Stancampiano, naturalist at Sequoyah State Park. "People camp throughout the year, and a lot of people prefer this time when there are fewer crowds. You can get out your sleeping bag and actually be comfortable in it."
Guests can participate in the park's upcoming Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot, First Day Hikes on New Year's Day, or a new offering called the "first month hike." Stancampiano said the Turkey Strut is a good opportunity for participants to stretch their legs "before stuffing your face." There will be an "easy hike" at 9 a.m. and a "moderate hike" at 10:30 p.m.
The First Day Hikes is a nationwide state park initiative.
"So on New Year's Day, go to your state park for a guided hike," said Stancampiano. "Oklahoma State Parks all participate in it, so they offer different levels of hikes at different times of the day. Some people will go to multiple state parks throughout the day to hit all the different hikes."
During Sequoyah State Park's new first-month hiking, guests can take up a challenge to compete for all the miles of trail in the month of January. Hikers can print out or keep on their mobile devices a scorecard to keep track of all the miles they walk.
"Since a lot of people have a New Year's resolution for getting outside or exercising more, it's a good way to get them into parks to do that," said Stancampiano. "A lot of people will come to enjoy the lodge, the fall foliage, or the winter birds that we have come through here. The American white pelicans are arriving right now, so there are different species here in the winter than we have in the summer."
Sequoyah State Park's golf course and disc golf course remain open all year. For more information about camping or activities at the park, call 918-772-2046.
South of Tahlequah on Lake Tenkiller, visitors are sure to catch a glimpse of a variety of different birds.
Leann Bunn, naturalist at the Tenkiller State Park, said bird lovers can visit the park this winter to participate in bald eagle tours and loon watching.
"A loon is a northern bird. There are five species of loons in North America, and we have had four of the five on this lake in the wintertime, which makes it a very special place," said Bunn.
The loon watching occurs in January, February and March. Meanwhile, guests can visit the park on the last two Saturdays of January, every Saturday of February, and the first Saturday of March to enjoy bald eagle tours. Participants can meet up at the park at 9 a.m. before taking a short trip to the Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge. Last year, there were seven active wild eagle nests.
"This general area is, for the lack of a better term, birdy," said Bunn. "There's lots of birds here and they migrate through in the spring and the fall. People come looking for different species, so we have a lot of bird watchers who come out."
Just because there aren't jet skis skipping across the water of Lake Tenkiller doesn't mean it isn't teeming with activity. For many, the winter is their favorite time to go fishing. Bunn said it doesn't matter if it's cold outside, since fishers will "bundle up and go, anyway."
"Small-mouth bass fishing is a big thing on this lake, and they do a lot of it in the winter. But there's also large-mouth. Anything you're going to find in other places in Oklahoma, you're going to find here.
"We have white bass and sand bass. The only thing we don't have in this lake is striper and trout."
For more information about the Tenkiller State Park bird-watching events or camping space, call 918-489-5641.
The lakes are not the only water sources for people to recreate on this winter. The Illinois River is typically swarming with visitors during the summer, but in the fall and winter, aficionados might find a little more privacy.
"Certainly people can float with their devices," said Justin Alberty, of Grand River Dam Authority. "Also interested floaters can check with commercial operators, as some of them will open if they know a group is interested in floating this time of year. Public access areas are open, although when it is as wet as it's been recently, the north end of the Round Hollow area is closed. However, the Illinois is a four-seasons river. Visitors are encouraged year-round. Just float safe, smart and sober."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.