The Illinois River scene is winding down as resorts are calling it quits for the season. But a few businesses are still up and running, for the time being – and State Highway 10 travelers will soon be able to catch some color
Most resorts have ceased operations for the year. Arrowhead will close Oct. 17, and Eagle Bluff has closed its rentals, but will shuttle customers throughout the fall.
Though the War Eagle Resort has closed, Moe’s BBQ remains open on weekends. Owner Troy Sanford said the season has been unprecedented.
“It was phenomenal. The weather cooperated. What did it was COVID. All the amusement parks were closed, so they went to the river," said Sanford. "We did really well.”
Sanford gauges the success of his franchise not by the amount of food he sells, but by the rolls of aluminum foil he goes through. He buys commercial-sized 18-inch by 1,000-feet rolls, and he normally goes through one and a quarter per year. This year, he went through four rolls.
Moe’s BBQ specializes in all things barbecue, but this year, people seemed to be keen on ribs.
“Everyone went rib crazy. I sell them by the rack, half-rack, or individual,” said Sanford.
He plans to stay open until the end of October on weekends, but will shut his operations after the city cuts his water. He has also stopped selling barbecue and is just offering burgers and fries.
“When this all started, I thought it would either be a knockout, or a belly-up. We knocked it out of the park,” said Sanford.
Eagle Bluff Resort ended its rental season the last week of September, but workers are still on site. This month, they are accommodating private events, and throughout the fall, they are offering shuttle service to river floaters to Peavine Hollow and Round Hollow.
“We allow people to float down the river, but we just aren’t renting floats. We are also not allowed to carry floats in the shuttles themselves, so people drop off their float at Eagle Bluff, then drive down to their point of pickup. We collect them at their destination and bring them back to their float, where they can float down the river back to their boat,” said Eagle Bluff Office Manager Tracey Hancock.
The resort stayed busy throughout the summer. Every weekend, its camping sites and watercrafts were maxed out.
“I found it to be hectic. We stayed busier during the week than we have been since I started at Eagle Bluff Resort five years ago. It made it hard to stay on top of some projects, but we got through it all,” said Hancock. “We look for it to be another busy season next year, for sure. It's a lot of hard work, but so much fun."
At the resort, she said, some vacationers stayed vigilant about protecting themselves against the virus, while others were not concerned at all. This mirrored the experience of War Eagle customers.
Sanford said all the resorts worked hard on their end to sanitize boats, tubes, and facilities to ensure they limited transmission of the coronavirus, but it wasn’t easy. Because he works in hospitality, his customers didn’t always follow social distancing protocols.
“Once you get some beer in them, it’s over. It just didn’t happen over there, but I never heard of anyone getting it, or health problems, or anyone saying this was a hot spot,” said Sanford.
Arrowhead Resort is open this week from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, and its last day is Saturday, Oct. 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Public river access points are open year-round and can be used for picnicking, fishing, swimming, floating and camping, depending on the area. There is a $12 fee for camping and a $1 fee for a floating permit, per person, per day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.