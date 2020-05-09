River restaurants, other outfits gear up to welcome customers

Troy Sanford is gearing up for the opening of his restaurant at War Eagle Resort along the Illinois River in Tahlequah.
Sanford, who has been the owner of Moe's Barbecue for 10 years, didn't get to open his doors when he normally does at the start of May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I was planning on opening on May 1, and that would be kind of normal for me, because most of the float camps are already floating in April. But with the virus thing and all of that, it got delayed," Sanford said on Friday, May 8. "We're going to open May 15 because that's when War Eagle and Diamondhead, the two biggest camps out here, are going to open. That's when I'll actually have some customers out here."
Sanford says he is ready to open. After he begins welcoming customers next weekend, he will resume his normal days and hours of Thursdays through Sundays.
"I'm ready to open now," Sanford said. "The health department comes in today for my final inspection, but there's no sense in opening if the camp isn't full of people who are ready to spend money. After the 15th, we'll be open Thursdays through Sundays for the rest of the summer, including Memorial Day Monday and Labor Day Monday."
Being able to open prior to Memorial Day weekend is a big relief for Sanford.
"It's a busy weekend," he said of Memorial Day weekend. "But it's not the busiest. You're super-busy weekends are in June and July, in my experience. Memorial Day is always a big one, and we're going to open up before that, mainly just so I can just get some trigger time for my employees. Some of them are brand new and have no idea of the onslaught of hungry and drunk people you've got to deal with out here."
Sanford has stayed busy while getting ready.
"I'm bringing in supplies, securing the area, getting everything here ready and making sure all of the equipment works," he said. "I've moved my smoker down here and got it hooked up. I redid all the racks inside it. It's a lot of work."
Like War Eagle, Diamondhead Resort will be open for business on May 15. Diamondhead doesn't plan on opening its restaurant, Gravel Bar & Grill, until Memorial Day weekend, according to an employee.
Diamondhead owner Barbara Kelley had originally hoped to be open at the start of May.
Riverbend Floats, which offers float trips as well as lodging, has been open since March and had its busiest stretch this season just last weekend.
"We opened up a while back," Riverbend Manager Robbie Frank said. "Last weekend it was great, and I expect it will be good every weekend. People are chomping at the bit to get out and get out of the house."
Before last weekend, Riverbend was doing prepaid reservations only to limit large groups of customers.
"We have followed all of the safety protocols laid out by public officials, and we have plexiglass at check-in," Frank said. "We had operated until last weekend with prepaid reservations only to minimize people gathering around in groups and stepping up to the counter and pay. What we've done is assign different tables, and we have spacing on our tables."
All guests are doing first is signing a waiver.
"We've done all of our sanitation. We're cleaning buses, cleaning rafts, paddles and lifejackets," said Frank. "It's very important to make sure everyone is safe."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.