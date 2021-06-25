River Spirit Casino Resort receives AAA Four Diamond Award

TULSA ― Officials from Muscogee (Creek) Nation and River Spirit Casino Resort announce last week that River Spirit Casino Resort recently received the prestigious Four Diamond Award from AAA.
The Four Diamond rating places River Spirit Casino Resort in the top 6 percent of all AAA approved properties in North America. The resort has received this designation every year since the hotel opened in 2017.
“To receive this award for the fifth consecutive year is a huge accomplishment and says a lot about the hard work our team puts in daily,” said Pat Crofts, CEO of Muscogee Nation Casinos. “Between the historic flooding that closed our facilities for weeks in 2019 and the turbulent economy of 2020, we were still able to maintain such a high rating, and we are incredibly proud.”
For hotels and restaurants designated as AAA-inspected and approved, inspectors – after an unannounced onsite review – assign a rating of One to Five Diamonds based on the extensiveness of services, facilities and amenities typical of each rating level, indicating the quality of experience to expect.
According to AAA, the Diamond ratings represent a combination of the overall quality, range of facilities and level of services offered by the property. The Four Diamond rating is described as follows: Refined, stylish with upscale physical attributes, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail.
Diamond ratings appear in online travel guides, on the club’s website and via the AAA Mobile app, as well as the printed Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma TourBook guide.
After breaking ground in 2013, the historic $365M River Spirit Casino Resort opened the Margaritaville complex in August 2016, with the luxury hotel tower opening in January 2017, and finally the theater and resort pool opened in early 2017.
River Spirit Casino Resort was also named one of the Best Hotels in the USA by US News and World Report in February, 2021, recently selected to host the 2021 Miss USA Competition to be held in November and was selected as host hotel for the 2021 Senior PGA Championship Tournament.
“We have had a history of achieving prestigious awards and being selected to host world-class events, from being one of the 2018 top companies to work for in Oklahoma Magazine, to being recognized as one of the most Uber’d destinations, and consistently being in the top two Best Tulsa and Best Oklahoma Resorts for U.S. News & World Report for past several years,” said Crofts. “Our team continues to put in the work it takes to make achieving these awards possible. We know its prestigious awards such as these that allow us to continue to grow.”
