Those heading to the Illinois River Basin to float, boat or swim this weekend are asked to be prepared as a significant chance for rain exists, according to Ed Fite, Grand River Dam Authority vice president for rivers operations and water quality.
As of Friday at 1:45 p.m, the Illinois River water levels are approximately 4 inches above what is considered normal, with flows approximately 300 cubic feet per second greater than median records.
Wind direction is forecast to be from the south-southwest at 10-15 mph.
Floaters and swimmers are encouraged to wear a life jacket while out on the water. It is recommended that adults and children lacking paddling skills be paired with experienced paddlers/floaters utilizing rafts.
Always consult with a commercial flotation device operator before launching on a float trip for the most up-to-date river and weather conditions, Fite said.
Fite offered some important water recreation considerations:
• Wear life preservers, protective footwear and other suitable clothing.
• Never swim or boat alone. Stay within sight of companions.
• Use suntan lotion, wear sunglasses and a hat.
• Pack thirst-quenching drinks like water and lemonade. Alcohol impairs judgment.
• Tie on food and extra clothing in a watertight container.
• Glass and Styrofoam containers are prohibited.
• Don’t tie canoes, kayaks and rafts together.
• Respect the rights of other floaters, fishermen and private property owners.
• Pack out all trash. Recycle empty water bottles and other beverage containers.
• Never take anything along on a float trip that you wouldn’t want to lose. Check vehicle keys in with the commercial float operation used for safe keeping.
• Boaters should inform family members or others what stream reach you’re floating and
when you plan to return.
• Floaters beware, a number of flood events have occurred since the last float season. Fallen trees and debris may have accumulated in turns and runs that may pose navigational hazards.
• If in doubt about the stream reach to be traveled, stop and get out on land to scout a safe pathway to use to float through, around meanders and other areas where debris and fallen trees present strainers that let water pass through yet will trap and hold a boat/swimmer. In areas with swift water, portage the boat around navigational hazards.
• Adhere to COVID-19 guidance from Oklahoma State Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when enjoying Oklahoma Scenic Rivers Areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.