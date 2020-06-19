Those heading to the Illinois River Basin to float, boat or swim this weekend are asked to be prepared as a significant chance for rain exists, according to Ed Fite, Grand River Dam Authority vice president for rivers operations and water quality.

As of Friday at 1:45 p.m, the Illinois River water levels are approximately 4 inches above what is considered normal, with flows approximately 300 cubic feet per second greater than median records.

Wind direction is forecast to be from the south-southwest at 10-15 mph.

Floaters and swimmers are encouraged to wear a life jacket while out on the water. It is recommended that adults and children lacking paddling skills be paired with experienced paddlers/floaters utilizing rafts.

Always consult with a commercial flotation device operator before launching on a float trip for the most up-to-date river and weather conditions, Fite said.

Fite offered some important water recreation considerations:

• Wear life preservers, protective footwear and other suitable clothing.

• Never swim or boat alone. Stay within sight of companions.

• Use suntan lotion, wear sunglasses and a hat.

• Pack thirst-quenching drinks like water and lemonade. Alcohol impairs judgment.

• Tie on food and extra clothing in a watertight container.

• Glass and Styrofoam containers are prohibited.

• Don’t tie canoes, kayaks and rafts together.

• Respect the rights of other floaters, fishermen and private property owners.

• Pack out all trash. Recycle empty water bottles and other beverage containers.

• Never take anything along on a float trip that you wouldn’t want to lose. Check vehicle keys in with the commercial float operation used for safe keeping.

• Boaters should inform family members or others what stream reach you’re floating and

when you plan to return.

• Floaters beware, a number of flood events have occurred since the last float season. Fallen trees and debris may have accumulated in turns and runs that may pose navigational hazards.

• If in doubt about the stream reach to be traveled, stop and get out on land to scout a safe pathway to use to float through, around meanders and other areas where debris and fallen trees present strainers that let water pass through yet will trap and hold a boat/swimmer. In areas with swift water, portage the boat around navigational hazards.

• Adhere to COVID-19 guidance from Oklahoma State Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when enjoying Oklahoma Scenic Rivers Areas.

