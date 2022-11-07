Northeastern State University will welcome prospective high school juniors, seniors, and transfer students to experience what the Tahlequah campus has to offer during RiverHawk Rally/Fall Preview Day on Saturday, Nov. 12.
During the event, students will have opportunities to tour the Tahlequah campus, talk with professors about potential degrees and career opportunities, meet with current students representing more than 100 student organizations and clubs, and attend presentations from financial aid/scholarships, admissions, student life, and more.
Students in attendance will receive a free NSU T-shirt, and lunch will be provided for them and their guests, as well as chances to win scholarships and giveaways. They will also receive free admission to the NSU vs. Nebraska-Kearney football game.
To register for the event, visit nsuok.edu/RiverHawkRally. For more information, contact the Office of Admissions, Recruitment, and Scholarships at 918-444-4675.
