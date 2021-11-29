WOODWARD -- Northeastern State University is taking their recruitment events on the road this fall for the RiverHawk Roadshow.
Interested students and their families are encouraged to attend the Roadshow in Woodward on Dec. 2 to learn more about what NSU has to offer. The roadshow will be from 5-8 p.m. in the Hampton Inn & Suites Hospitality Room at 2814 Williams Ave.
NSU is Oklahoma's fourth largest university and offers high-demand degrees with affordable tuition. The main campus is located in Tahlequah in picturesque Green Country but the university also has campuses in Broken Arrow and Muskogee.
High school students are invited to bring their transcripts and ACT/SAT scores to receive an admission decision at the event.
NSU representatives from the scholarships, financial aid, academic advising, career services and housing departments will be available to provide further information and talk to students one-on-one.
Students in attendance will also be entered to win prizes such as an NSU tuition waiver, bookstore voucher and RiverHawk swag bag.
"We are most looking forward to talking with them to get to know what they are looking for education-wise and creating an opportunity for them to see how NSU can meet those needs," said Rachael Elseman, NSU's associate director of recruitment. "NSU cares enough about students to meet them where they are at. At the heart of it all, we want them to know that we are bringing NSU to them so that they can get to know who we are and how we can serve them."
Registration is not required. For more information visit www.Go2NSU.com or call 918-444-4675.
