Northeastern State University students, athletes, staff, and supporters gathered at Beta Field Thursday afternoon to spark up the NSU Homecoming Bonfire and cheer on the Riverhawks.
The 'Hawks will go against the Blue Tigers of Lincoln University on Saturday, Sept. 24, and to say the NSU community is pumped would be an understatement.
Bekah Wineberg thanked the crowd for coming out and showing their support during Homecoming Week. She then introduced NSU’s new athletic director, John Sisemore.
He explained what was happening with NSU athletics, then said there was "something different" going around throughout campus.
“I know we dealt with COVID for the last couple of years, but am I understanding that there’s this — and I feel it, too — there’s this great buzz and morale that’s been going around and excitement that they have’t seen in quite some time,” Sisemore said.
Sisemore said he knew the football team had a rough start to the season, but he’s also been to practice on a daily basis.
“The effort that’s been put in to this team, and the excitement, is not rivaled by many, and I’m excited for the future and things to come,” he said. “This weekend is our first opportunity to get a home win since 2017, our first Homecoming win since 2011, but my predictions are really, really strong.”
NSU football Head Coach J.J. Eckert said they were excited for the opportunity to play on home turf.
“I think the last game, that atmosphere that was created in the bleachers, in the student sections, everybody involved, it was awesome. Wish we could have found a way when it was all said and done and after 60 minutes, had a chance to come out victorious. Again, that’s why we go back to work and find a way to practice and find ways to improve,” Eckert said.
He added that he felt confident in what his team worked on this past week during practice, and he couldn’t wait for the crowd to see a home victory.
“Whenever you go back that far, and it’s taken that long for that to happen, obviously we’ve got that opportunity on Saturday to allow that to happen. I think our young men have earned the right to expect a win, and we’ve got to go out there and find a way to make sure we can make it happen come 2 p.m. on Saturday,” Eckert said.
The crowd scattered out listening to music, talking with one another, and playing corn hole while waiting for the fire to be set. NSU’s Spirit Squads performed the school’s fight song as the bonfire was ignited.
Homecoming Week was filled with activities and Saturday will have a total of eight different ones for all ages. The Alpha Omicron Pi Alumnae Parade Watch Party is 9 a.m. at Norris Park, while the Delta Zeta Alumnae Parade Watch Party will be at Lift Coffee Bar. The Tri-Sigma Alumnae Parade Watch Party is at Kroner & Baer, and the Homecoming parade starts at 10 a.m. Tailgating begins at 11 at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Homecoming football game against Lincoln University starts at 2 p.m. A new event for Homecoming Week is the Alumni Association Post-Game Party that starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Foundry on Shawnee. The men’s soccer game against Rogers State is 7 p.m. at DeLoache Field.
