The Grand River Dam Authority's unique summer workshop for area teachers and environmental educators is set to return in 2022.
The workshop - Riverology 101 - brings together a diverse group of water quality, water management, and conservation and education professionals for three full days of information sharing and hands-on learning in July.
With both the Grand River System and the Scenic Illinois River under its control, the Grand River Dam Authority is committed to being a good steward of these important Oklahoma natural resources. That means caring not only for the waters, but also working to help enhance the quality of life for all those who utilize these resources. Helping to educate others about these waters through events like Riverology 101 is one of the ways GRDA works towards its stewardship goals.
This three-day workshop is designed for teachers and environmental educators who will participate in hands-on learning experiences - some of the activities are outside, some on the water - that can easily be used in the classroom. Participants will also learn about point and nonpoint source pollution, erosion, stream and lake ecology and programs the sponsoring organizations can bring to school or education events. Finally, registration also includes lodging, meals, a float trip on the Illinois River, t-shirt, Grand Lake watershed specific curriculum and other educational materials.
Certificates for 24 hours of Professional Development will be provided at the end of the workshop. Those that teach fourth grade in the Grand Lake Watershed - Craig, Mayes, Ottawa or Delaware County - may qualify for a subgrant associated with the workshop. Check with GRDA for details.
This year's event will be July 19-21 at the GRDA Ecosystems & Education Center and there is still plenty of time for early bird registration, $75, which lasts until July 1. For more information or questions on how to register, contact GRDA's Jacklyn Jaggars at jacklyn.jaggars@grda.com or 918-981-8473.
