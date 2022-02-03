County and city officials say they’re seeing the same weather-related problems in their areas, and more snow is on its way.
City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said the northern part of the county received about 6 inches of snowfall,while the middle and southern parts saw close to 5.
“We’re supposed to get another round later this afternoon that could drop another couple of inches, according to the National Weather Service,” said Underwood.
He said that despite the hours-long sleet that hit the area before the snow Wednesday evening, there were no reports of power outages or injuries due to the storm.
Tahlequah Street Department Superintendent William "Buddy" Harris said crews are working 12-hour shifts and tending to the main roadways before anything else.
“We are plowing all of the main roads,” he said. “We have to make sure Emergency Management can get in and out and then we clean and sand around the police department, both fire departments, both hospitals and the ambulance service.”
The main roads in Tahlequah include: Muskogee Avenue, Downing Street, Grand Avenue, Fourth Street, Choctaw Street, Bluff Avenue, Water Avenue and Allen Road. Harris said once those are cleared, crews will begin attending to residential neighborhoods.
“We won’t go into the residentials until those roads are clear and dry,” said Harris.
The second round of snowfall will move into the area close to 6 p.m., Thursday, and Harris said that’s going to set back a lot of their progress.
“It’ll be like we just almost have to start over because they’re talking like it’s going to give us up to a couple of more inches. The only thing that is actually beneficial about this is, it’s cold and the snow is dry,” said Harris.
As of late Thursday morning, Harris said he’s used about 200 tons of salt and sand, and expects to use about the same amount after the second round of snow comes through.
District 2 Cherokee County Commissioner Chris Jenkins' crews had a mishap early Thursday morning as they were clearing the roads.
“It was probably around 4 a.m. and he was trying to grade the road and slid off the edge of the road, and it turned the grader over,” said Jenkins.
The seasoned driver wasn’t hurt, and commissioners are reminding folks that even those who have driven in this type of weather for years are having a difficult time maneuvering on the snow-packed roads.
In District 3, Commission Clif Hall said continuous snowfall is taking them back to square one on certain roads.
“If we go down on a long stretch of road and turn around and come back, it’s snowing enough that it’s covering up on our plows the graders are doing,” said Hall. “We’re trying to move forward and stay in front of it as much as we can.”
District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard said roads are still snow-packed and crews are out sanding and salting.
“We’ll wait and salt again tomorrow, but the road are still covered and they are treacherous. We haven’t had any mishaps yet, and I hope that we don’t,” said Hubbard.
Area residents are still being urged to stay indoors and off the road as more winter weather moves in.
