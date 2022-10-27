Road rage suspected in vehicle crash

Tahlequah Police officials are looking for a vehicle involved in a road rage incident Thursday morning.
Police Chief Nate King said one vehicle slammed into the outer wall of a local business, while the other fled from the scene.
“The initial word I’m getting is that the vehicle that ended up striking the building was trying to pass the other vehicle involved, which is what we believe to be a gold full-sized, SUV-type vehicle,” King said.
The two vehicles were reportedly connecting repeatedly as the drivers were going down South Muskogee Avenue.
“They were about to hit and the SUV applied its brakes and the other vehicle hit the rear panel, which knocked it out of control, and at that time is when it struck the building,” he said.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the building was transported to the hospital, and King said the extent of his injuries were unknown.
“It’s hard to know whether whose going to be most contributing at fault, and we only have one side of the story. There’s no way for us to have all of the facts right now, with just one driver to talk to,” King said.
Amanda Franklin, co-owner of Apex Moving LLC, said no one inside the building was hurt during the incident, and their office is closed down until repairs can be made.
“There’s significant damage done to the building, and we will be working to get all of that taken care of,” Franklin said. “Office or not, we’re still operating 24/7 and we’re not shutting down and we’re not going to shut down.”
She said customers are offered a 10 percent discount to accommodate for the lack of office space, for the time being.
“We don’t want this to hinder us being able to get our job done and giving back to the community,” she said. “We also want to send our condolences out to the young man who was driving.”
King said more information will be available sometime soon, and they are seeking the public’s help in trying to identify the other driver.
“It sounds like a situation that escalated very badly,” he said.
