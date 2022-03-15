Cherokee County District 2 has a temporary road closure for a tinhorn installation.
The closure will be on March 24, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1.5 miles south of Hulbert on 410 and Four-Mile road. The detour route will be Lake Region Road.
[mdash] VIRGINIA J. COPELAND - Age 88 of Proctor, OK. Died Monday March 14, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside services Thursday March 17, 2022 at 10:00 am at Boudinot Cemetery.
[mdash] WILEY EUGENE HICKS - Age 68 of Stilwell, OK. Died Saturday March 12th in Stilwell, OK. Funeral services 2:00pm Thursday March 17, 2022, Reed Culver Funeral Home. Visitation Wednesday March 16th, 2022, 1pm until 6:00pm.
[mdash] MICHAEL ANTHONY LEEP -Age 50 of Tulsa. Machinist . Died March 11, 2022 in Tulsa, OK. Graveside service March 18, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Park Hill Cemetery. Visitation March 17, 2022, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] Ginae Sue Webster, age 54, Restaurant Manager, of Tahlequah, OK, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022. Service at 2:00 pm, Thursday March 17, 2022, Green Country Funeral Home Chapel
[mdash] Age 70 of Tahlequah. Worker for Kimberly Clark. Died March 9 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Funeral services March 16 at 2:00pm at Reed Culver Chapel. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation March 15, 12:00pm-5:00 pm.
