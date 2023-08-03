After months of work, two area construction projects are nearing completion.
District 3 County Commissioner Clif Hall said Indian Road will officially be re-opened for use Monday, Aug. 7 at 7 a.m. Hall said the four-site project, which received help from Cherokee and Sequoyah Counties and the Cherokee Nation Department of Transportation, wasn’t expected to be completed until Oct. 1, 2023 but ran ahead of schedule.
On May 5, 2022, the area received about 11 inches of rain over a short time period, causing two complete washouts and substantial damage at two other sites on Indian Road. Two of these sites were located in Cherokee County, while the others were in Sequoyah County. The rebuilds to cost about $3 million.
“[My site] was 92-feet wide and 28-feet deep. There [wasn’t any] road, earth, or anything. That was Site B,” said Hall. “The one in Sequoyah County, which was Site A, was about 45- to 55-feet deep and about 50-feet wide all the way across the road. It was all completely gone.”
Hall said there are future plans to bring Indian Road to an even better condition over the next 10 years. Indian Road is still considered to be a full construction site at this time and will be open for use Aug. 7. A few of the Cherokee Nation DOT sites will be receiving finishing touches to guardrails over the next couple days.
Another construction project closer to Tahlequah is also set to be finished soon.
T.J. Gerlach, an Oklahoma Department of Transportation public information officer, said the roundabout being built on U.S. Highway 62/State Highway 82 should be completed in about 30 days. The original start date for the project was Feb. 6, and Gerlach said the construction is still on schedule.
Weather has not been a major issue for the construction site, as Gerlach said crews are able to work around the heat more so than the rain.
Some traffic delays may still take place, as the contractor will be shifting eastbound traffic into the southern area of the roundabout. Gerlach said this shift will be done in order to complete tie-in work on the northern part of the construction area, and will take place in about two weeks.
Concrete is also being poured at the roundabout site. After it has set and cured, crews will then install striping, signage, and light-wiring. Gerlach said traffic may experience some interruptions when lane indicators and arrows are put in place.
Gerlach said the roundabout was designed with commercial trucks and trailers in mind, which is why some vehicles might ride up a little on the median.
“The roundabout [is] a new one for the area. [It’s] a new type of intersection, so we do ask for people’s patience as everybody learns how it functions,” said Gerlach. “If you’re heading straight out of Tahlequah on [Highway] 62 toward Muskogee, for instance, there’s a bypass lane, so you can just stay in that right-hand lane and you’ll go past the roundabout, unless you need to turn south on [Highway] 82.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.