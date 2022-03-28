ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE: Emergency response personnel explain sequence of events for vehicle crashes

Local emergency experts say first responders all play key roles when called to the same vehicle crash.
One of the first steps that should be taken after a traffic incident is to assess anyone who was involved, and then call 911. Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault, who also serves on 911 Trust Authority, said the first call is made to 911.
“We’re dispatched as first responders, and if there is a medical necessity, the fire department or an ambulance will be called. In most cases, they are called just to be safe, and [CCSO] doesn’t investigate crashes,” he said.
Dispatch will receive the 911 call and determine whether fire and rescue, police or ambulance is needed.
“That affects the order in which they notify the different agencies,” said Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King.
Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker said certain “triggers” will determine whether firefighters are dispatched to the scene of a crash.
“Typically, if it’s on a major highway or on the streets of Tahlequah. A lot of times, we respond, and we can provide some medical assistance and safety for the first responders," Baker said.
Law enforcement are typically the first ones on the scene, as they’re already out and about in their vehicle.
Baker said the engine, or the big firetruck, is situated to keep traffic away from those working crash sites, because other drivers are usually “rubber-necking” when they come upon the crashes.
“That’s one of the major causes of death for first responders is vehicle wrecks that are usually on a major highway. That’s why you see a big firetruck on the [Bertha Parker Bypass]. It has nothing to do with putting out a fire, but it’s there for blocking the scene for the first responders,” said Baker.
King said his department responds to every vehicle crash reported in the city limits, and he’ll call in the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to assist, since there is an OHP Signal 30 squad.
“We investigate and file reports on all motor vehicle crashes. We also are responsible for any crash that happens at the end a vehicle pursuit, regardless of where that crash happened,” said King.
OHP has field troopers who are first responders for emergency situations such as traffic crashes.
“It’s the responsibility of OHP in the county and then it’s Tahlequah Police Department’s responsibility in the city,” said Chennault.
King said funeral homes operate are on a rotation, just like with wreckers, when there’s a crash involving a death.
“We have a rotation as far as basically taking turns if the family does not request a specific funeral home. Ultimately it is up to the family, the closest family member we can find to see if there is preference on funeral homes, and then if not, we ask dispatch to call the next funeral home on rotation,” said King.
In the event of a death, no one on scene can move the body until the Medical Examiner arrives – and that can sometimes take hours.
“The State Medical Examiner’s Office had changed its response. Years back, they would allow us to move the body and they would take possession of it from a funeral home. They’ve changed that response now to where typically, whether it’s a homicide or a Signal 30 [fatality] accident, we’re going to have to leave the body where it is until they arrive and take possession,” said King.
TPD Chaplin Buddy Hunt is always notified of a death, and King said they try to include him when a death notification is needed involving loved ones.
One of the last people to be called to a crash is the wrecker service. Those drivers can sometimes spend hours at a Signal 30, waiting for the ME to arrive. The wrecker is also responsible for clearing debris off the roadway, while firefighters are to contain any fluids that have leaked from the vehicles.
