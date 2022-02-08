ROADWORK AHEAD: County commissioners about to embark on major projects

The Cherokee County commissioners have several road projects slated for the next few years, and they're ready to roll now that the winter storm has passed – at least, for now.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said they have a $3.5 million County Improvements for Roads and Bridges (CIRB) project that will go out for bidding this summer.
“It’s Lakewood South, and it’s a redesign of the whole road. It’s a CIRB project we’ve had planned for five years now,” said Hall. “They’re supposed to bid it this summer if everything goes in the right direction, and it may start this fall.”
The CIRB program is administered by ODOT. Revenues generated by a percentage of state motor vehicle taxes and fees go into the fund, along with federal, local and tribal monies.
The program is composed of state apportionments from the Motor Vehicle Collection Tax of $120 million per state fiscal year, according to the Oklahoma Cooperative Circuit Engineering Districts Board.
“This year, we’re going to focus on Burnt Cabin Road, as it’s in really bad shape. The surface is deteriorating,” he said.
Another work order in District 3 is a $4 million project on Indian Road. Hall said that could begin within the next year.
“We’ll have funds later this year; they’ll tell us how much it is and we’ll do the planning then,” said Hall.
District 2 Commissioner Chris Jenkins had his crew spread out and working on maintenance due to the snowstorm last week.
“This time of the year is a hard time with the weather, and we’re just maintaining the roads,” said Jenkins.
There are no bridge repairs being made for the time being in District 2, as Jenkins is focusing on upkeep with roadways.
“Through the winter months, it’s too cold, and we’re basically grading and getting everything back in shape. We won’t start projects until it gets closer to spring,” said Jenkins.
Hall said his district crews aren't working on bridge repairs, either, but they will be tackling a few once the CIRB project is underway.
“A low-water slab goes under water at 19 feet when the lake goes up and prevents residents from getting to their homes. They’re going to put a bridge across there in the project,” he said.
Commissioners had reviewed their bridge reports from Circuit Engineering Division during an Oct. 18 meeting. Bridge inspections are conducted every two years. CED has its own engineers, and faults are placed on a list for repair or replacement.
CED Program Manager Scott Brians told commissioners that most of their problems had to do with debris. There are nearly 180 bridges throughout Cherokee County.
In 2017, commissioners approved a list for a five-year County Improvements for Roads and Bridges plan.
The projects completed thus far were replacing and realigning the old Welling Bridge over the Barren Fork Creek; replacing a low-water crossing with a bridge at Thompson Slab; and replacing a low-water crossing over Manard Bayou.
Calls were not returned by press time from District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard.
