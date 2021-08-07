TULSA - Reasor's is bringing back the wildly popular Hatch Chile Fest, which features a wide range of unique Hatch Chile-infused products.
Customers will also have the option to pre-order and pay for their peppers online using curbside, starting the Monday before the roasting and orders will be turned off online the Friday before or while supplies last.
Customers will pick up their hatch-roasted peppers on Saturday at the store where the roastings are at, during their designated time slot.
Roasting schedule includes: Saturday, Aug. 7 in Owasso, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 14 in Broken Arrow, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 21 in Bixby, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 28 in Brookside, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Reasor's will have unique Hatch chile-inspired products in nearly every department.
• Produce: Hatch Chiles and Hatch Chile Fajita Kits.
• Meat Department: Hatch Chile marinated kabobs, fajita meat, chicken, Mountain View Sausage links, marinated Atlantic salmon, and more.
• Deli: Hatch Chile-spiced tortilla chips, sausage rolls, roasted chicken, mac and cheese, meatloaf, lunchmeat, and cheeses.
• Bakery: Hatch Chile-spiced cornbread, chile bread, apple pie, and cream cheese Danish.
• Grocery: Frozen Hatch chiles, Hatch- red and green chile wines and beer, beef jerky and salsa.
