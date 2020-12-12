Rob Headley to lead BancFirst Tahlequah

BancFirst announced Rob Headley will succeed Mark Gish as president of BancFirst Tahlequah.
Gish, who has served as president since 1993, will serve on the local Advisory Board of Directors for BancFirst Tahlequah. The announcement was made by BancFirst Director of Community Banking Ken Starks, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
"Rob has a tremendous amount of knowledge and expertise that has earned him a great reputation," said Starks. "Having served in several bank positions, Rob has a unique understanding of bank operations. I have no doubt under his leadership that BancFirst will continue the tradition of financial strength, customer service, and commitment to community for which BancFirst is known."
Headley graduated from Arkansas Tech University, and has over 25 years of banking experience. Before accepting the BancFirst position, he was market president in Fort Smith, Arkansas, for a regional banking organization.
"BancFirst has a legacy of success led by strong, experienced bankers. It's gratifying to have the opportunity to lead BancFirst Tahlequah into the future," said Headley.
Headley and his wife of 20 years, Paige, will be relocating to Tahlequah. They have four grown children: Kahle, Corey, Ashley, and Payton.
