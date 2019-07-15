Robert Hails tapped to start as NSU's new eCampus director

Northeastern State University announced Robert Hails as the new executive director of eCampus. He is slated to join NSU on Aug. 1.
Hails brings nearly 40 years of experience in distance learning to NSU. He most recently served at the University of Idaho, and has previous experience at the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, where he served as the distance learning coordinator from 2006-2017.
Hails has a Master of Education and a Bachelor of Science in communications from Ohio University.
"He will provide university-wide leadership for the design, delivery and assessment of distance education and online programs," said Dr. Deborah Landry, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs. "This position is new for NSU, and will create synergies with academic and administrative functions, and provide leadership in the development of pedagogical approaches across new and current online degree program offerings."
Hails says talent and potential drew him to NSU.
"I was attracted by the tremendous potential for NSU's eCampus, and the really talented people I'll be working with to help realize that potential," said Hails.
