Bobby Robertson, Tahlequah, has been elected as an alternate delegate to the 136th annual American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, Nov. 4 at the Peppermill Resort Spa & Casino in Reno, Nevada.
Robertson, a member of the AAA with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri, is one of 231 Angus breeders who has been elected by fellow members as an alternate state representative to the annual meeting. Representing 42 states and Canada, those serving as state delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.
The AAA is the nation's largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members across the U.S., Canada, and several other countries. For more information about Angus cattle and the 2019 convention, visit www.angus.org.
