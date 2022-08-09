Robinson named Prosecutor of the Year for Region 2

District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp has announced that Haley Robinson was named Regional 2 Prosecutor of the Year by the Association of Oklahoma Narcotic Enforcers.
Robinson began her career as an intern at the DA’s Office in 2015. She worked as an assistance district attorney after she finished law school and now serves as supervisor of the Wagoner County office.
“Haley is a wonderful prosecutor,” said Thorp. “I’m proud of her hard work and dedication to serving the people of our district. She has certainly earned this award.”
Robinson has prosecuted cases involving firearms, drugs, and murder along with dozens of cases wherein illegal drugs were distributed or trafficked.
“In addition to these types of cases, Ms. Robinson has also worked with myself and surrounding agencies to set the stage for successful homicide prosecutions related to fentanyl overdoses," said Thorp. "Because of District 27’s commitment to prosecuting these distributors and with Ms. Robinson’s work on these cases, District 27 has helped lead the charge and filed three cases wherein the defendants are charged with murder in the first degree-felony murder, resulting from the distribution of fentanyl-laced pills.”
Robinson said the award is a tremendous honor and that she is lucky to work with the people who helped her get the job done.
