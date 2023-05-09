Several Tahlequah Public School sites competed in the VEX IQ Robotics World Championship Tournament at the beginning of May, and brought home significant hardware.
TPS elementary schools went to the Dallas tournament for the elementary division May 2-4, and Tahlequah Middle Schoolers went to their division April 30-May 2.
Kristin Wadley, a second-grade teacher and robotics coach at Heritage Elementary, said two out of the school’s three robotics teams went to the world tournament and competed against over 750 teams. Heritage’s Cogs won the Sportsmanship Award, and they, along with the Gears, were in the top 4% of all teams.
“We were pretty middle line, when it came to how we competed, but it’s up and down, up and down,” said Wadley. “You just never know. Robots break on the field and things like that. They’re so out of your control.”
Wadley said the competitions and the robotics teams have helped her students get ideas for their future, in areas such as engineering, computer science, and architecture.
“It teaches them to not give up. If anything can break or not work it happens at competition, and these kids have to fix things on the fly, and they can’t lose their cool. They have to be really calm, and they have to work together as teams,” said Wadley. “It’s also journaling, which is huge. There’s these massive journals that go into it, and it makes them look at their future different.”
Aly Franks, a fifth-grader at Heritage and a Gears team member, said while the tournament required a lot of walking, she had fun. Jack Highers, a fifth-grader at Heritage and Cogs team member, said his favorite part was getting to see all the different people at the tournament.
“I got to meet people from other countries, like China and the UK,” said Aly.
Kym Tinsley, TMS robotics coach, said around 800 teams were at the international competition, where teams competed by with their notebooks, driving skills, programing skills, and interview expertise.
“One of the best things about this program is the collaboration students learn throughout the season and then demonstrate that at the world level,” said Tinsley. “They have to work with other teams to score as many points as possible during each teamwork match. Students must learn to communicate in a variety of ways to be able to effectively score points.”
Three TMS robotics teams competed at Worlds, including Something, which ranked 407 in the skills challenge and 52 in its division; Curiosity, which placed 400 in skills, 67 in its position, and won the Inspire Award, which is given to a team that inspires judges with “their approach to the VEX IQ Program”; and Ghost, which ranked 30 in its division and 255 in skills.
“I am very pleased with the team’s placings this year,” said Tinsley. “All three teams placed in the top 15% of all competing teams worldwide this year. All students have worked really hard and spent many hours improving their robot builds, their driving skills, and the programming on their robots. They spend countless hours after school, during lunch, and on weekends to perfect these skills. The dedication of these students is amazing.”
Morgan Smith, a fourth-grade math teacher at Cherokee Elementary and assistant robotics coach, said one of the three teams at the school went to the international competition. While the Tiger Bots didn’t place in the top division, Smith said the event allowed the students to meet people from all over the world.
Smith said it’s an opportunity for students to perform different STEM activities, learn how to communicate and be on a team.
“I am really proud of them. We had a good run at it this year, as far as the competitions,” said Smith. “We went to about four or five, and then we also went to State, so to even be able to qualify – because not everybody qualifies for World – was an awesome accomplishment for them because they won the Teamwork [award] at State out of everyone in the state to be able to compete at Worlds, so it’s a really big accomplishment.”
