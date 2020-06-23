The Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society's annual show traditionally held the third weekend of August is cancelled for this year.
Show organizers report the popular interactive community event will be back in 2021. TRAMS members regret the necessity of this action, but support the health and safety of potential attendees,
For further information, contact Tyran Hemken, TRAMS president, at 503-560-5260, or Maxine Woods at 918-456-8198.
