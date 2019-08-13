Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 20, in the Rawls Room at the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.
The board meeting begins at 6:15 p.m., followed by the general meeting at 7.
Instead of a program this month, members will be finalizing the plans for the upcoming rock show to be held on the following Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23-24, at the Cherokee County Community Building. Come and enjoy this annual family-friendly event.
For more information, contact 918-456-8198 or 918-931-4052.
