The Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society Annual Show will be held at the Cherokee County Community Building, 908 S. College Ave., Friday, Aug. 23, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $3 per person over the age of 12.
Middle-school students, their teachers and bus drivers from all Cherokee County schools, who attend on Friday as a school-sponsored field trip, will be admitted free. Many educational experiences await them. Superintendents and principals should contact Maxine Woods at 918-456-8198, if there are plans to participate.
Present will be 20 vendors from Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, and Texas, with special exhibits featuring rock, mineral, gemstone, fossil, jewelry and nature-craft related specimens and products. Equipment and tools used to pursue a hobby using these specimens will also be available for sale or to trade. Experts will be available to help identify unknown items from personal collections.
Educational exhibits include Oral Roberts University's Elsing Museum display of mineralogical specimens, museum specimens from the Correll Museum in Catoosa, displays from TRAMS collections, and the ever-popular fluorescent rock exhibit.
The Children's Corner features the Gem Dig, Treasure Hunt, Plinko, and The Wheel, favorites among the young and the young at heart, organizers said. Each participant leaves with geology-related prizes.
Professionals from the Oklahoma Department of Mines will be available on Friday to discuss that agency's activities, available resources, and will answer questions.
Demonstrations will include flint knapping and sphere-making. One area will have "Look and Touch" specimens that will challenge all ages. Silent auctions will be held Friday and Saturday. Door prizes will be awarded each day. A snack bar will be available.
Profits from the Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Show help support a $1,000 per semester scholarship for a Northeastern State University student in the earth sciences field of study.
The Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society is a not-for-profit organization of individuals who share an enthusiasm for learning about the spectrum of earth sciences. Founded in 1989, TRAMS meets the third Tuesday of each month, at 7 p.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library. Visitors are welcome to attend and to become members.
For information, contact TRAMS at 918-931-4052 and visit tramsok.webs.com.
