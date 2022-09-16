Locals and visitors alike rocked out on Sept. 16 for the first day of the 2022 Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Show.
The annual show is put on by the Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society. This year, it was held at the Cherokee County Community Building, Sept. 16-17.
President and show chairman Michael Keys said lots of area schools had visited the event on Friday. He estimated around 130 children were there soon after the show opened at 9 a.m.
The blacklight exhibit was especially popular with the kids. Julia Allande, from the Tulsa Rock and Mineral Society, ran the exhibit, flipping the lights on and off over a box of minerals to show attendees how they fluoresced under ultraviolet light.
“They love it,” she said.
Allande pulled out a chunk of Terlingua Like Calcite, a mineral that glows different colors under different wavelengths of light. She shined her UV flashlight at it. Under a short-wave UV, it glowed blue, while under a long-wave UV, it glowed pink.
The show featured other exhibits, a kids area with games and educational activities, a silent auction and multiple vendors tables offering everything from jewelry to cut minerals to shark teeth.
Attendee Brodie Bateman, 10, was excited about a shark took necklace he had acquired. He also had a larger shark tooth he carried around the show.
“It’s a Great White [shark tooth],” said Bateman.
Bateman said he knows this because the teeth of Great White sharks are always clean. He showed off the tooth he picked out.
“I really like it because it has this on it,” said Bateman, as he pointed to a red line of the back of the tooth.
Bateman said this red mark might either be blood or Takis chip dust.
Vendor Doug Pollitt lives in Oklahoma City and brought a collection of minerals from various locations around the world to sell at the show. Pollitt said he was glad to be back at the show after it had twice been canceled in the past.
“Folks were ready to come,” he said.
Pollitt said he and all the vendors he’d talked to have enjoyed seeing all the children at the show.
“It’s educational for them,” said Pollitt. “They’re inquisitive.”
What’s next
TRAMS will host its Spring Rock Swap on April 22, 2023, at Norris Park.
