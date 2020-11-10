Name and rank: Roger Agee, E-4

Branch of service: U.S. Army

Current location: Welling

Age: 71

Family: Parents, Charles and Margaret Johnson.

Active duty campaign: Vietnam, 1969-1970, 173rd Airborne; Cold War, Germany, 1978-1984, 3rd Infantry Division-Artillery, Ledward Barracks.

Education and-or military training: Advanced Infantry Training; Chemical, Biological, Radiation School.

Retirement or discharge information; current occupation and interests: Retired, 2002; fishing, rabbit hunting, woodworking, and stamp collecting.

Special memory: I traveled and met many nice people.

