CLAREMORE – Rogers State University now offers a completely online summer session at a price lower than most major universities.
Students can enroll in summer classes at a rate of $249 per credit hour in tuition and fees, which is among the most competitively priced rates in Oklahoma and the nation.
"In a time of great uncertainty, we want students to be able to continue their education this summer," said RSU President Dr. Larry Rice. "Our administration has committed to maintain current tuition rates and eliminate additional fees associated with online courses for the summer session to support students and the achievement of their academic goals."
This summer rate is available to in-state and out-of-state students. RSU offers transferable credit and summer Pell Grants are available to students who qualify. Open enrollment is now underway for intersession and summer classes. Intersession classes begin May 11 and summer classes begin June 8. Interested students can enroll or apply by visiting, rsu.edu/summer or calling 918-343-7546.
RSU has earned national rankings for its value and affordability, including being named by U.S. News and World Report as one of the top schools in the region for lowest student debt upon graduation. Nearly half of RSU¹s students earn a degree without taking a student loan. For those who do assume student debt, RSU graduates have the second-lowest average debt when compared with regional peer colleges.
The Reach Higher program at RSU is designed to help those who started college but didn't complete their degree. Financial aid is available for qualified students, and employers may provide tuition reimbursement. Upon completion of the Reach Higher program, students will earn a Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership. More information is available at rsu.edu/reachhigher.
The Master in Business Administration equips students who have earned a bachelor's degree with the skills they need to advance in their career. Oklahoma residents can complete the MBA@RSU program for about $10,880 in total tuition and fees. The program can be completed in 18 months using eight-week courses that are delivered entirely online. No GRE or GMAT test is required for entrance. More information is available at rsu.edu/mba.
Students interested in taking courses this summer without the additional fees typically associated with online courses can enroll or apply by visiting, rsu.edu/summer or calling 918-343-7546.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.