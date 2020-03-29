Last fall, students from Hulbert, Norwood, and Shady Grove schools, in partnership with Reaching Our Hulbert Community, participated in Plant A Promise for Red Ribbon Week and put in tulip bulbs.
"Now we all get to admire the gorgeous blooms, a reminder of the importance and beauty of investing in a healthy drug-free life," said Shasta Teague, ROHC Drug Free Communities project director.
ROHC is a grantee of the federal Drug-Free Communities grant and serves three school districts in the goal of youth drug prevention.
