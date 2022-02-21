ROLES AT THE POLLS: Election board looking for precinct workers for upcoming balloting

Americans tend to take voting for granted, but precinct officials spending their time at the polls are often overlooked for their role in a representative democracy.
The need for poll workers is statewide. Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell said she can never have too many precinct officials ready to process the thousands of ballots cast every election.
“They’re the face of election,” she said. “So it’s important to have people out there who know what they’re doing, and that are passionate about voting and our civil rights. Voting is so important. It’s important for our democracy, it’s important that our voice be heard, and being a precinct official is another way you can can get out and help these people.”
Election boards throughout the state have seen fewer people interested as a result of COVID-19. Tulsa officials were reportedly concerned they wouldn’t have enough workers for the slate of school board primaries and special election earlier this month. Rozell said the CCEB has also taken a hit due to the pandemic, although not because the workers have become sick.
“They just don’t feel comfortable working or they don’t want to expose themselves,” she said. “Probably 85 percent of the precinct officials are active and working. We have had a couple who have quit since COVID hit, but it’s been OK.”
The CCEB has taken steps in the form of fiberglass partition, PPE, and routine cleaning to safeguard its poll workers. If an official doesn’t feel comfortable working one election, Rozell said that’s OK, and she’ll call them next time an election comes up.
While people waited in longer lines than usual during the last presidential election, the days for precinct workers are longer. They arrive early and stay late, and once they’re at their polling places, they can’t leave.
“It is a long day,” Rozell said. “They usually get their between 6 and 6:15 a.m., so they have time to set up the machines, get their rooms set up, and also take the proper precautions for COVID. They have to clean everything before the elections, and they stop elections and wipe everything down every hour.”
These workers must be 18 and registered voters in Cherokee County to work on election days. They also get paid to be there. The judges and clerks receive $100 a day, while inspectors are paid $110. Several precinct official groups get together to coordinate lunch and snacks, and Rozell said they generally have a good time. The polls don’t close until 7 p.m., so workers could be at their precincts until 8 p.m.
Poll workers must attend a training, which is available every two years. Rozell said the CCEB will hold a training in late May, early June, before the June primary. The class is three to four hours long, and trainees get paid $35 to attend. Once they’ve completed their training, the official is certified to work in Oklahoma elections for two years.
“What’s neat about the way Oklahoma does their precinct official training is that they can train in Cherokee County, and if they move to be near their family in Ottawa County, then they can sign up to be precinct officials there,” she said. “Our training is the same statewide. So once you’re trained in one county, even if you move, you can become a precinct official in another county.”
There are certain rules people need to follow when serving as precinct officials, too.
“You can have your political views, and you should, but the precinct is not the place to voice those things,” Rozell said. “So it’s our job to leave the politics outside. Our precinct officials do that, but it’s something the state has us reiterate each time at the trainings.”
You can help
To learn more about becoming a precinct official for the Cherokee County Election Board, call 918-456-2261.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.