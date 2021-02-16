The Grand River Dam Authority notified the Tahlequah Public Works Authority to begin rolling blackouts Tuesday morning, and several customers already reported power outages to the Daily Press.
GRDA received notification that the Southwest Power Pool declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3.
“GRDA will be forced to interrupt services at the request of SPP in order to balance generation and load, and maintain system stability, across the region,” GRDA stated. “Not all GRDA customers will be affected at one time, but on a rotational basis, this action may negatively impact power delivery to some customers, resulting in a controlled interruption of service that will persist for approximately one hour per rotation.”
TPWA announced shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning that the north end of Tahlequah would be affected first, and the outage would last close to 40 minutes. However, those who notified TDP they were out at 8 were still out as of 9 a.m.
TPWA will update the public throughout the day as more outages will occur.
Lake Region Electric Cooperative said Monday their service would not be interrupted, but stated this morning that the capacity has reached a critical level. Officials said LREC's power supplier will “shed some load” to keep the system operational.
“You could face a temporary outage, not to exceed one hour, at some point during the next few days,” LREC stated. “While LREC will do its best to notify members of any potential power outage, it is highly likely that LREC will not know who will be affected until moments before the outage occurs.”
