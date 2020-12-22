The parking lot of Your Eye Shop on Muskogee Avenue has transformed into a food truck park, featuring Mexican, Asian fusion, and classic comfort cuisine for hungry Cherokee Countians looking for a quick bite.
The area was already home to the shaved ice shop Shiver Shack and Black n Tan Coffee Company, but the food truck location really started to take off when Lonny Qualls, owner of Your Eye Shop, met Chef Aaron Peloquin while he was raising money for wounded veterans though an Indian taco fundraiser.
Peloquin expressed his desire to have a food truck, and Qualls agreed he would like to have one, too. So the two collaborated and the Greengo Banditos was born.
“I would ask him, ‘Well, can you do this?’ He would just laugh and say, ‘I could do whatever,’” said Qualls. “So we tried some of his Mexican food, and he’s a legit chef.”
The Greengo Banditos food truck offers more than 10 signature tacos, as well as burritos, quesadillas, nachos and more. Peloquin prides himself on ensuring the food is fresh and made to order, leaving customers happy and full.
“It’s the same every time, and they can get so much more variety of street tacos than just beef, pork or chicken,” he said. “I get here early. We take time braising those meats and using techniques from Mexico that get those flavors out. We don’t buy seasoning. The seasonings, the marinades, sauces and salsas are made fresh in small batches daily. So you’re going to taste that freshness.”
Since the Greengo Banditos opened, business has been steady. On colder days, not as many people venture out, but Chef Aaron makes it easy on customers by offering a full-service menu. He said customers can pull their cars up and he will bring the food to them, and unless there is a line, it takes only minutes for him to prepare a meal.
“It’s fresh, fast and fun,” said Peloquin. “It’s made with love.”
Greengo Banditos is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Those in need of a little spice in their lives can visit the Noodle Hut Truck, a project of Kagumi and T&J’s, where patrons can get fried noodles or pho noodle soup. Customers will find the fried or pho noodles can come with scallops, shrimp, meatballs, chicken, round steak and more. There is also a vegetarian option, and the hut serves up some spring rolls, fried dumplings, and crab rangoon, too.
It’s a cuisine that not as many people are accustomed to in Oklahoma, but Zaki Purniawan said it has customers coming back for more.
“Not everybody knows it, but when they come over to try it, the next day, they come again,” he said. “We cook everything last minute, which means whenever they want it, we cook it. It’s fresh. We don’t have any food standing by and ready. We make it from scratch.”
The Noodle Hut Truck is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Qualls also decided to convert the shaved ice truck to Cheez-Us, which makes soups and grown-up grilled cheese “sammiches.” There are plenty of menu items to choose from, but it’s also a place for adults to feel like kids again, as they can personalize their classic sandwiches.
“Nothing on the menu is really set in stone,” said Maranda Kinser. “We kind of just have fun with it, and they can customize it how they want it. It’s like a build-your-own grilled cheese, which we do have.”
Cheez-Us also serves a variety of soups, include chicken taco, chicken chowder, and homemade mac and cheese, which can be ordered with any sandwich. The truck has seen people from far and wide visit to devour what some consider to be an American delicacy. And it’s perfect for people in a hurry.
“It’s a really good stop-and-go,” said Kinser. “We’re normally really fast. We’ll have it out in less than five minutes most of the time. So it doesn’t take long, unless we have a pretty big line. Even still, we’re pretty fast about it.”
Cheez-Us is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.
Black n Tan, which Qualls opened in 2011 and moved to its current location in 2013, has long been enticing early-morning risers with hot coffee and breakfast. He has plans to rebuild the property to establish two drive-thru lanes.
Qualls also pointed out that the Blue Greek Food Truck parks on his lot for a day about once every five weeks, which he said can bring the crowds and leave the area packed with hungry guests. No matter the number of customers, though, he said the various chefs work their best to get the food out quickly.
“Just be patient,” he said. “The food is worth the wait.”
