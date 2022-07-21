Rooming house child killers now dead, too

The two people responsible for the 2013 death of a child are now dead themselves.
It was November 2013 when Tahlequah detectives were called to The Stepping Stone Rooming House on East Chickasaw Street to assist medical personnel and the Tahlequah Fire Department on a report of a cardiac arrest.
Jeri Danyce Sanders said her 3-year-old son, Dakota, had been suffering from insomnia for weeks and would scream when he was put to bed. She told detectives the screaming caused her stress and agitation.
According to reports, Sanders had “reached her limit” and gave the boy to her common-law husband, Bufford Ellison. She returned 15 minutes later to find Dakota face-down in a recliner, under Ellison. She reportedly knew the boy was dead and left him in that position for over an hour before Ellison placed him on the floor.
Sanders carried the body to a neighbor’s room and placed him in bed with the babysitter so she could return to her room for “alone time.” The babysitter believed the boy was sleeping until she tried to awaken him. The manager of the rooming house called 911.
Investigators at the time reported Sanders never showing any emotion about her son’s death, and only appeared concern about Ellison going to jail and making sure she got his check cashed. Sanders’ room was in “deplorable” condition, as it was littered with food, cigarette butts, and thousands of roaches.
During questioning, Sander’s allegedly told detectives Ellison had used a broom handle to hit the boy as a form of discipline.
Sanders, a daycare worker at the time, was held without bond, and Ellison was given a PR bond so the county wouldn't have to pay his medical bill. Ellison, who was riddled with cancer, was moved to a Tulsa hospital and discharged. He was then transported to jail.
Ellison was hospitalized a second time less than a week after he was in jail. He died in December that year.
Sanders was formally charged with first-degree murder. Court documents alleged she “willfully permitted Buford Ellison to cause the death of the victim, a 3-year-old child, by allowing Buford Ellison to willfully or maliciously injure the victim causing the death of the victim.”
The first-degree murder charge was dropped against Sanders, and the court found sufficient evidence to bind her over for trial on a charge of accessory.
Sanders pleaded guilty to accessory in exchange to a 20-year sentence. She was given credit for time served after her arrest. According to online court reports, the murder case was dismissed in 2016 when Sanders reportedly died.
Josh Ward, public information manager for the Department of Corrections, confirmed that Sanders died while she was incarcerated.
