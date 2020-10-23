A Rose woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash 13 miles north of Tahlequah.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, on Oct. 23, Anna Walker, 29, was northbound in a 2020 Chevy Equinox on 495 Road when she failed to negotiate a curve.
Walker was driving at an unsafe speed, ran off the roadway, and struck a tree. She was transported to Northeastern Health System by Cherokee Nation EMS, and taken to Saint John’s Hospital in Tulsa, where she was admitted in stable condition with head and leg injuries.
According to the report, Walker was under the influence of alcohol and not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.
