The art of fiddle playing oftentimes has deep family roots, which was proved this year at the Cherokee National Holiday Fiddlers’ Contest.
“My dad was a master fiddle player,” said Richard Harness from Stover, Missouri. “I was one of 14 kids that learned how to play the fiddle.”
Harness has been playing the fiddle for more than 35 years and started participating in contests nearly 10 years ago.
“I learned by ear,” he said. “The music just haunted me, it was that good, and I kept wanting to play it. It’s hard to find someone on this planet that doesn’t like fiddle music.”
Fiddle music is typically open to improvisation and embellishment with a focus on producing dancing rhythms.
Contest Coordinator Jerry Bigfeather, who has been in charge for 15 years, said there are different styles of fiddle music: Appalachian, Ozark, Texas, Old Time, and Bluegrass. And the music brings back a lot of memories for people.
Bigfeather, who also plays the guitar and fiddle, said fiddle music began at social and family gatherings, bringing people together.
A tribute to Cherokee fiddler Sam O’Fields, who passed away in 2020, about 23 contestants participated in the competition. The contest was held at the Chota Conference Center at the Cherokee Nation Casino. Divisions included “Little Britches,” ages 10 and under; junior division, ages 11 to 17; “Old Timers” division, ages 62 years and older; open division, and “No Holds Barred,” which were both open to all ages.
Having participated in the “Little Britches” division, Charlene Parker, 9, Mountain View, Arkansas, said her sister inspired her to play the fiddle.
“My big sister, Mary Parker, she came here all the time with my dad to play, and she encouraged me to come and do it with her, so I decided to come,” she said. “It really brings out my inner feelings and it makes me so excited and happy. I just really have fun with it.”
The fiddlers played three songs in the little britches, junior, old-timers, and open division and only played one song in the no-holds barred. The “No-Holds Barred” division – where no rules apply – allowed the fiddlers to play any type of music, any way they wanted.
“It’s lively music and enjoyable,” said Bigfeather. “Fiddle music is my style of music, and I want to try to help preserve and promote the art of fiddling. It truly is an art form.”
