Ross breathes life into stories the traditional Cherokee way

Since time immemorial, Cherokees have told stories. In them, they learn about their history. They also learn about morals. The lessons they impart or pick up lead them to understanding who they are.
“Your voice is an important part of who you are in the world. It shows how you care about people,” said storyteller Gayle Ross.
On Saturday, July 12, the Cherokee County native visited the Museum of Native American History (MONAH) in Bentonville, Arkansas, to share her stories, as part of a storytelling series. Among the tales, she talked about Tsisdu, a rabbit who knows who he is.
“You see, in the beginning days, all of the creatures spoke the same language. And the animal people had a society that was very much like Cherokee society,” said Ross. “They had stomp dances. They had ball games, and Rabbit was always in trouble. He never stopped talking. He loved to play tricks, but usually his tricks backfired.”
Tsisdu was not welcome to the Tribal Council meetings because he talked too much; otherwise, nothing would ever get done. He waited outside the door with his rattle, waiting to deliver the results of the meeting to the other creatures in the forest. As he was waiting, he picked up a rattle and started to sing.
“The louder, the better he felt, and the better he felt, the louder he sang. Inside the council house, they couldn’t hear themselves think,” said Ross.
They sent an animal to take away his rattle, but he continued to sing. They took his legs, to which he kept the beat. Legless, they took his head, and said they would return it after the meeting. As he was sitting on a stump outside the room, the council members continued to hear the song from the other side of the door. They had heard him singing with his heart.
Ashamed, they returned his head, legs, and rattle – and they learned a lesson.
“As you grow, lend your voice, only to the truth, but it comes from your heart. They can take you apart, but they’ll never silence your voice,” said Ross.
For Cherokees who have experienced removal and genocide, these stories help them to understand who they are so they may live in the present. Though these tales are intended for children, storytellers also present to adults.
Ross is an enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation and a direct descendant of Principal Chief John Ross. Her grandmother would tell her stories, which she shares with those who will hear her.
"It is such an honor to introduce Gayle Ross. Gayle is not only one of the most extraordinary storytellers who has told tales from the White House to around the world, she curates our hero voices and brings in storytellers from around the nation,” said MONAH director Charlotte Buchanan-Yale, who made the arrangements for Ross to present.
The event is available both in person, and virtually.
