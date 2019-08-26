The Ross Family Reunion is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31 at the American Legion Post 135, 1390 N. Legion Drive. Descendants of Cherokee Principal Chief John Ross will meet after the State of the Cherokee Nation address, at about 1:30 p.m.
All descendants of the first Clan Ross from Scotland to marry into the Cherokee Nation; Daniel Ross, father of Chief John Ross and his eight siblings; as well as anyone interested in attending, is welcome. Each attendee should bring a covered dish. Saturday morning, there will be a float in the Cherokee National Holiday parade with the great-great-grandchildren of Chief Ross.
For information, or to make a donation, contact Bruce Ross at 480-206-3286 or bruce@kuwiskuwi.net. Correspondence can be mailed to P.O. Box 151, Tahlequah, OK 74465.
