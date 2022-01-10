Rotarians donate Christmas baskets to THS families

Every year, the Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County donates Christmas food baskets to needy families of Tahlequah.
Earlier last year, school counselors at Tahlequah High School created lists of families that qualify for baskets. They then gave students food vouchers to pass on to their parents. Rotarians coordinated with a local grocery store to provide the following food items to each family: a 3-pound bag of apples, a 4-pound bag of oranges, a 5-pound bag of potatoes, two cans of green beans, two cans corn, two boxes macaroni and cheese, two cans of pinto beans, a small turkey ham, two boxes Jiffy Mix, and one box Little Debbie cakes. Rotarians paid for the items, picked them up at the store, and delivered them to a local funeral home for assembly into baskets.
On a Saturday morning before Christmas, Rotarians gathered at Hart Funeral Home and assembled the baskets for each family at 8 a.m. Beginning at 9 a.m., the families had a chance to drive through. They presented their vouchers to the school counselor, who checked them off their list, and food was loaded into their car by the Rotarians.
Traditionally, the NSU men’s basketball team members would help out with food basket assembly, but they were out of town for an away game in 2021.
Many Rotarians felt satisfaction in giving to community. Many brought their families and children to experience the service of giving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.