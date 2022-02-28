Rotary Club announces Hulbert Students of the Month

The Tahlequah-Cherokee County Rotary Club announced Hulbert Public School Students of the Month for February. From left are Daniel Craig, Rotarian Jessica Lewandowski, and Kelton Whitekiller. Not pictured are: Trey West and Maranda Potts, November; Ismael Reyes and Myriam Landaverde, December; and Winter Birdtail and Brionka Magareno, January.