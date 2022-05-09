Rotary Club announces Hulbert Students of the Month

Rotary Students of the Month for May from Hulbert High School are, from left: Raegan Frazier and Chessalyn Rankin, with Rotarian Wayne Coldwell. Not pictured are Students of the Month from April, Jasmine Garcia and Vanessa Ortiz.

Rotary Students of the Month for May from Hulbert High School are, from left: Raegan Frazier and Chessalyn Rankin, with Rotarian Wayne Coldwell. Not pictured are Students of the Month from April, Jasmine Garcia and Vanessa Ortiz.

Trending Video