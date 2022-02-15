Rotary Club announces KHS Student of the Month

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County announced that Kelsea Poindexter, left, was selected as Keys High School Student of the Month, presenting the award is Rotarian Crosby Caughron.

