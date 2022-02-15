The Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County announced that Kelsea Poindexter, left, was selected as Keys High School Student of the Month, presenting the award is Rotarian Crosby Caughron.
Rotary Club announces KHS Student of the Month
[mdash] DOROTHY "SHUG" JANE BARBAREE - 84 of Tahlequah, OK. LAB TECH. Died February 10th, 2022. Funeral services February 16th, 2022 at 11:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Shirley Cemetery. Visitation, February 15th, 2022 from 12:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] CALVIN "TOOTIE" HOOPER - 65 of Tahlequah, OK. Mechanic. Died February 10th, 2022. Funeral services February 18th, 2022 at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Barber Cemetery. February 16th, 2022 from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
