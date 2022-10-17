Rotary Club announces October Students of the Month

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah awarded Tahlequah High School students with October Students of the Month. From left are: Adam Arnall, Rotarian DeAnn Mashburn, Ella Barnes, and Tahlequah Public School Superintendent Tanya Jones.

