Tahlequah Rotary Club recognized two students at Tahlequah High School as Students of the Month for April. From left are: Crosby Caughron and THS student Diana McIntosh. Not pictured is THS Rotary Student of the Month Hayden Smith.
Rotary Club announces THS Students of the Month
