Rotary Club announces THS Students of the Month

Tahlequah Rotary Club recognized two students at Tahlequah High School as Students of the Month for April. From left are: Crosby Caughron and THS student Diana McIntosh. Not pictured is THS Rotary Student of the Month Hayden Smith.

Tahlequah Rotary Club recognized two students at Tahlequah High School as Students of the Month for April. From left are: Crosby Caughron and THS student Diana McIntosh. Not pictured is THS Rotary Student of the Month Hayden Smith.

Tags

Trending Video