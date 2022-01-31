Rotary Club donates check to NSU College of Education for scholarships

The Rotary Foundation of Tahlequah/Cherokee County recently donated a check for $1,000 to the NSU College of Education. The money will be used for scholarships. Vanessa Anton, NSU dean of the College of Education, left, recieved a check replica from Rotarian Matt Chapman.

