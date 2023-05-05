On May 2, the Tahlequah/Cherokee County Rotary Club had a new induction ceremony for a new rotarian. From left are: Rotarian and BancFirst Vice President Tim Raburn and President Matt Chapman.
featured
Rotary Club inducts new rotarian
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Doctor accused of killing nurse released on bond
- Dogwood property owner given 30 days to clean it up
- Man charged with murder of deputy’s daughter pleads not guilty
- Court determines man accused of crashing vehicle to be nonindigent
- Red Fern Festival hosts Hound Dog Trials
- Daily Log: 5-2-23
- COLULMN: Jake's Takes: Caught hook line and sinker by Tahlequah
- Daily Log: 4-30-23:
- Red Fern Festival kicks off first day with food, art vendors
- New mayor, councilors sworn in
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.