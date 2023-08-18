On Aug. 15, the Tahlequah/Cherokee County Rotary Club inducted two new rotarians. From left are: Rotary President Matt Chapman, Taylor Scrapper with Armstrong Bank, and Deborah “DJ” Battiest-Tomasi with Cherokee County Health Care Services.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to around 109 expected. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Washington AR and Madison Counties. In Oklahoma, Ottawa, Delaware, Cherokee and Adair Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
Rotary Club inducts two new rotarians
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire engulfs offices, conference rooms on Cherokee Nation property
- Investigation underway into fire on tribal property
- ENTERTAINMENT SPOTLIGHT: Red dirt musician to release first single
- Police Beat 8-13-23: Hit-and-run lands woman in jail on drug charges
- TIME TO FIGHT: UWE Showdown 13 press conference ends in chaos
- Tigers show out at orange vs. white game
- JAZZING IT UP: NSU welcomes new director of jazz studies, commercial music
- Tahlequah woman accused of trafficking fentanyl enters blind plea
- Cookson man killed in single-vehicle car crash in Sequoyah County
- EVERYDAY HEROES: Rogers starts 47th year as custodian at TPS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.