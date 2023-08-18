Tahlequah/Cherokee County Rotary Club

On Aug. 15, the Tahlequah/Cherokee County Rotary Club inducted two new rotarians. From left are: Rotary President Matt Chapman, Taylor Scrapper with Armstrong Bank, and Deborah “DJ” Battiest-Tomasi with Cherokee County Health Care Services.

On Aug. 15, the Tahlequah/Cherokee County Rotary Club inducted two new rotarians. From left are: Rotary President Matt Chapman, Taylor Scrapper with Armstrong Bank, and Deborah “DJ” Battiest-Tomasi with Cherokee County Health Care Services.

Tags

Trending Video